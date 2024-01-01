1 Lesotho loti to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert LSL to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 lsl
0.21 pen

L1.000 LSL = S/.0.2092 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:37
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LSL0.20920 PEN
5 LSL1.04598 PEN
10 LSL2.09196 PEN
20 LSL4.18392 PEN
50 LSL10.45980 PEN
100 LSL20.91960 PEN
250 LSL52.29900 PEN
500 LSL104.59800 PEN
1000 LSL209.19600 PEN
2000 LSL418.39200 PEN
5000 LSL1,045.98000 PEN
10000 LSL2,091.96000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Lesotho Loti
1 PEN4.78021 LSL
5 PEN23.90105 LSL
10 PEN47.80210 LSL
20 PEN95.60420 LSL
50 PEN239.01050 LSL
100 PEN478.02100 LSL
250 PEN1,195.05250 LSL
500 PEN2,390.10500 LSL
1000 PEN4,780.21000 LSL
2000 PEN9,560.42000 LSL
5000 PEN23,901.05000 LSL
10000 PEN47,802.10000 LSL