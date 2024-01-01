5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert PEN to KZT at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₸129.3 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:13
PEN to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 PEN to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High131.0470131.0470
Low127.1790125.1700
Average129.2050128.1344
Change1.67%2.18%
1 PEN to KZT stats

The performance of PEN to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 131.0470 and a 30 day low of 127.1790. This means the 30 day average was 129.2050. The change for PEN to KZT was 1.67.

The performance of PEN to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 131.0470 and a 90 day low of 125.1700. This means the 90 day average was 128.1344. The change for PEN to KZT was 2.18.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PEN129.30500 KZT
5 PEN646.52500 KZT
10 PEN1,293.05000 KZT
20 PEN2,586.10000 KZT
50 PEN6,465.25000 KZT
100 PEN12,930.50000 KZT
250 PEN32,326.25000 KZT
500 PEN64,652.50000 KZT
1000 PEN129,305.00000 KZT
2000 PEN258,610.00000 KZT
5000 PEN646,525.00000 KZT
10000 PEN1,293,050.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KZT0.00773 PEN
5 KZT0.03867 PEN
10 KZT0.07734 PEN
20 KZT0.15467 PEN
50 KZT0.38668 PEN
100 KZT0.77336 PEN
250 KZT1.93341 PEN
500 KZT3.86682 PEN
1000 KZT7.73364 PEN
2000 KZT15.46728 PEN
5000 KZT38.66820 PEN
10000 KZT77.33640 PEN