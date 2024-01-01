1 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Hong Kong dollars

Convert PEN to HKD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = $2.070 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
PEN to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 PEN to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.09692.0980
Low2.06102.0434
Average2.07542.0763
Change0.17%-0.76%
1 PEN to HKD stats

The performance of PEN to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0969 and a 30 day low of 2.0610. This means the 30 day average was 2.0754. The change for PEN to HKD was 0.17.

The performance of PEN to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0980 and a 90 day low of 2.0434. This means the 90 day average was 2.0763. The change for PEN to HKD was -0.76.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PEN2.06981 HKD
5 PEN10.34905 HKD
10 PEN20.69810 HKD
20 PEN41.39620 HKD
50 PEN103.49050 HKD
100 PEN206.98100 HKD
250 PEN517.45250 HKD
500 PEN1,034.90500 HKD
1000 PEN2,069.81000 HKD
2000 PEN4,139.62000 HKD
5000 PEN10,349.05000 HKD
10000 PEN20,698.10000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
100 HKD48.31350 PEN
200 HKD96.62700 PEN
300 HKD144.94050 PEN
500 HKD241.56750 PEN
1000 HKD483.13500 PEN
2000 HKD966.27000 PEN
2500 HKD1,207.83750 PEN
3000 HKD1,449.40500 PEN
4000 HKD1,932.54000 PEN
5000 HKD2,415.67500 PEN
10000 HKD4,831.35000 PEN
20000 HKD9,662.70000 PEN