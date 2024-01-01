20 Peruvian nuevo soles to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert PEN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Q2.060 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
PEN to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GTQ
1 PEN to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.08342.0834
Low2.05052.0256
Average2.06492.0624
Change0.46%-0.50%
1 PEN to GTQ stats

The performance of PEN to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0834 and a 30 day low of 2.0505. This means the 30 day average was 2.0649. The change for PEN to GTQ was 0.46.

The performance of PEN to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0834 and a 90 day low of 2.0256. This means the 90 day average was 2.0624. The change for PEN to GTQ was -0.50.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 PEN2.06046 GTQ
5 PEN10.30230 GTQ
10 PEN20.60460 GTQ
20 PEN41.20920 GTQ
50 PEN103.02300 GTQ
100 PEN206.04600 GTQ
250 PEN515.11500 GTQ
500 PEN1,030.23000 GTQ
1000 PEN2,060.46000 GTQ
2000 PEN4,120.92000 GTQ
5000 PEN10,302.30000 GTQ
10000 PEN20,604.60000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GTQ0.48533 PEN
5 GTQ2.42664 PEN
10 GTQ4.85327 PEN
20 GTQ9.70654 PEN
50 GTQ24.26635 PEN
100 GTQ48.53270 PEN
250 GTQ121.33175 PEN
500 GTQ242.66350 PEN
1000 GTQ485.32700 PEN
2000 GTQ970.65400 PEN
5000 GTQ2,426.63500 PEN
10000 GTQ4,853.27000 PEN