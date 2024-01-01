100 Guatemalan quetzals to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert GTQ to PEN at the real exchange rate

100 gtq
48.94 pen

Q1.000 GTQ = S/.0.4894 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5211.4661.6110.95819.372
1 GBP1.18311.269105.8911.7341.9061.13422.915
1 USD0.9320.788183.4351.3661.5020.89318.055
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.216

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GTQ0.48938 PEN
5 GTQ2.44690 PEN
10 GTQ4.89380 PEN
20 GTQ9.78760 PEN
50 GTQ24.46900 PEN
100 GTQ48.93800 PEN
250 GTQ122.34500 PEN
500 GTQ244.69000 PEN
1000 GTQ489.38000 PEN
2000 GTQ978.76000 PEN
5000 GTQ2,446.90000 PEN
10000 GTQ4,893.80000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 PEN2.04340 GTQ
5 PEN10.21700 GTQ
10 PEN20.43400 GTQ
20 PEN40.86800 GTQ
50 PEN102.17000 GTQ
100 PEN204.34000 GTQ
250 PEN510.85000 GTQ
500 PEN1,021.70000 GTQ
1000 PEN2,043.40000 GTQ
2000 PEN4,086.80000 GTQ
5000 PEN10,217.00000 GTQ
10000 PEN20,434.00000 GTQ