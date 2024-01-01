100 Panamanian balboas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert PAB to LKR at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = Sr293.2 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PAB to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 PAB to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High302.9600305.0600
Low292.6900292.6900
Average294.6403298.7761
Change-3.21%-3.18%
View full history

1 PAB to LKR stats

The performance of PAB to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 302.9600 and a 30 day low of 292.6900. This means the 30 day average was 294.6403. The change for PAB to LKR was -3.21.

The performance of PAB to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 305.0600 and a 90 day low of 292.6900. This means the 90 day average was 298.7761. The change for PAB to LKR was -3.18.

Track market ratesView PAB to LKR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.07990.721.4921.6240.93521.393
1 GBP1.19811.293108.6681.7871.9451.1225.626
1 USD0.9270.774184.0661.3821.5050.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Panamanian balboas

PAB to USD

PAB to EUR

PAB to GBP

PAB to INR

PAB to JPY

PAB to RUB

PAB to AUD

PAB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PAB293.24500 LKR
5 PAB1,466.22500 LKR
10 PAB2,932.45000 LKR
20 PAB5,864.90000 LKR
50 PAB14,662.25000 LKR
100 PAB29,324.50000 LKR
250 PAB73,311.25000 LKR
500 PAB146,622.50000 LKR
1000 PAB293,245.00000 LKR
2000 PAB586,490.00000 LKR
5000 PAB1,466,225.00000 LKR
10000 PAB2,932,450.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Panamanian Balboa
1 LKR0.00341 PAB
5 LKR0.01705 PAB
10 LKR0.03410 PAB
20 LKR0.06820 PAB
50 LKR0.17051 PAB
100 LKR0.34101 PAB
250 LKR0.85253 PAB
500 LKR1.70506 PAB
1000 LKR3.41012 PAB
2000 LKR6.82024 PAB
5000 LKR17.05060 PAB
10000 LKR34.10120 PAB