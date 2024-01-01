20 Panamanian balboas to Kenyan shillings

Convert PAB to KES at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = Ksh129.0 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
PAB to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KES
1 PAB to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High129.2650130.6300
Low128.8700128.4900
Average128.9505129.0551
Change0.06%-1.26%
1 PAB to KES stats

The performance of PAB to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 129.2650 and a 30 day low of 128.8700. This means the 30 day average was 128.9505. The change for PAB to KES was 0.06.

The performance of PAB to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 130.6300 and a 90 day low of 128.4900. This means the 90 day average was 129.0551. The change for PAB to KES was -1.26.

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Kenyan Shilling
1 PAB128.95000 KES
5 PAB644.75000 KES
10 PAB1,289.50000 KES
20 PAB2,579.00000 KES
50 PAB6,447.50000 KES
100 PAB12,895.00000 KES
250 PAB32,237.50000 KES
500 PAB64,475.00000 KES
1000 PAB128,950.00000 KES
2000 PAB257,900.00000 KES
5000 PAB644,750.00000 KES
10000 PAB1,289,500.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Panamanian Balboa
1 KES0.00775 PAB
5 KES0.03877 PAB
10 KES0.07755 PAB
20 KES0.15510 PAB
50 KES0.38775 PAB
100 KES0.77549 PAB
250 KES1.93874 PAB
500 KES3.87747 PAB
1000 KES7.75494 PAB
2000 KES15.50988 PAB
5000 KES38.77470 PAB
10000 KES77.54940 PAB