1 thousand Panamanian balboas to Egyptian pounds

Convert PAB to EGP at the real exchange rate

B/.1.000 PAB = E£48.71 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:07
PAB to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EGP
1 PAB to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.708449.3769
Low48.225448.2254
Average48.505248.6285
Change0.00%0.75%
1 PAB to EGP stats

The performance of PAB to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.7084 and a 30 day low of 48.2254. This means the 30 day average was 48.5052. The change for PAB to EGP was 0.00.

The performance of PAB to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.3769 and a 90 day low of 48.2254. This means the 90 day average was 48.6285. The change for PAB to EGP was 0.75.

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Egyptian Pound
1 PAB48.70660 EGP
5 PAB243.53300 EGP
10 PAB487.06600 EGP
20 PAB974.13200 EGP
50 PAB2,435.33000 EGP
100 PAB4,870.66000 EGP
250 PAB12,176.65000 EGP
500 PAB24,353.30000 EGP
1000 PAB48,706.60000 EGP
2000 PAB97,413.20000 EGP
5000 PAB243,533.00000 EGP
10000 PAB487,066.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Panamanian Balboa
1 EGP0.02053 PAB
5 EGP0.10266 PAB
10 EGP0.20531 PAB
20 EGP0.41062 PAB
50 EGP1.02656 PAB
100 EGP2.05311 PAB
250 EGP5.13278 PAB
500 EGP10.26555 PAB
1000 EGP20.53110 PAB
2000 EGP41.06220 PAB
5000 EGP102.65550 PAB
10000 EGP205.31100 PAB