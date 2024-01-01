20 Egyptian pounds to Panamanian balboas

Convert EGP to PAB at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = B/.0.02051 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
EGP to PAB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PAB
1 EGP to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02070.0207
Low0.02050.0203
Average0.02060.0206
Change-0.23%-0.90%
1 EGP to PAB stats

The performance of EGP to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0207 and a 30 day low of 0.0205. This means the 30 day average was 0.0206. The change for EGP to PAB was -0.23.

The performance of EGP to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0207 and a 90 day low of 0.0203. This means the 90 day average was 0.0206. The change for EGP to PAB was -0.90.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Panamanian Balboa
1 EGP0.02051 PAB
5 EGP0.10253 PAB
10 EGP0.20507 PAB
20 EGP0.41013 PAB
50 EGP1.02533 PAB
100 EGP2.05065 PAB
250 EGP5.12663 PAB
500 EGP10.25325 PAB
1000 EGP20.50650 PAB
2000 EGP41.01300 PAB
5000 EGP102.53250 PAB
10000 EGP205.06500 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Egyptian Pound
1 PAB48.76510 EGP
5 PAB243.82550 EGP
10 PAB487.65100 EGP
20 PAB975.30200 EGP
50 PAB2,438.25500 EGP
100 PAB4,876.51000 EGP
250 PAB12,191.27500 EGP
500 PAB24,382.55000 EGP
1000 PAB48,765.10000 EGP
2000 PAB97,530.20000 EGP
5000 PAB243,825.50000 EGP
10000 PAB487,651.00000 EGP