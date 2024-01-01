100 Panamanian balboas to Egyptian pounds
Convert PAB to EGP at the real exchange rate
PAB to EGP conversion chart
1 PAB = 48.70090 EGP
0
|1 PAB to EGP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|48.7084
|49.3769
|Low
|48.2254
|48.2254
|Average
|48.5052
|48.6285
|Change
|0.00%
|0.75%
1 PAB to EGP stats
The performance of PAB to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.7084 and a 30 day low of 48.2254. This means the 30 day average was 48.5052. The change for PAB to EGP was 0.00.
The performance of PAB to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.3769 and a 90 day low of 48.2254. This means the 90 day average was 48.6285. The change for PAB to EGP was 0.75.
|Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Egyptian Pound
|1 PAB
|48.70090 EGP
|5 PAB
|243.50450 EGP
|10 PAB
|487.00900 EGP
|20 PAB
|974.01800 EGP
|50 PAB
|2,435.04500 EGP
|100 PAB
|4,870.09000 EGP
|250 PAB
|12,175.22500 EGP
|500 PAB
|24,350.45000 EGP
|1000 PAB
|48,700.90000 EGP
|2000 PAB
|97,401.80000 EGP
|5000 PAB
|243,504.50000 EGP
|10000 PAB
|487,009.00000 EGP