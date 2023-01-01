Mexican pesos to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert MXN to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
1,402,890 vnd

1.00000 MXN = 1402.89000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87371.0850590.31671.493251.678220.9636518.7872
1 GBP1.1445611.2419103.3731.70911.920811.1029521.503
1 USD0.921650.805218183.23741.37621.546670.888117.3146
1 INR0.01107210.009673750.012013810.01653340.01858140.01066950.208015

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 MXN1402.89000 VND
5 MXN7014.45000 VND
10 MXN14028.90000 VND
20 MXN28057.80000 VND
50 MXN70144.50000 VND
100 MXN140289.00000 VND
250 MXN350722.50000 VND
500 MXN701445.00000 VND
1000 MXN1402890.00000 VND
2000 MXN2805780.00000 VND
5000 MXN7014450.00000 VND
10000 MXN14028900.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mexican Peso
1 VND0.00071 MXN
5 VND0.00356 MXN
10 VND0.00713 MXN
20 VND0.01426 MXN
50 VND0.03564 MXN
100 VND0.07128 MXN
250 VND0.17820 MXN
500 VND0.35641 MXN
1000 VND0.71281 MXN
2000 VND1.42563 MXN
5000 VND3.56407 MXN
10000 VND7.12814 MXN