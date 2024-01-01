200,000 Vietnamese dongs to Mexican pesos

Convert VND to MXN at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Mex$0.0007809 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:08
VND to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MXN
1 VND to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0008
Low0.00080.0007
Average0.00080.0008
Change-2.28%7.11%
1 VND to MXN stats

The performance of VND to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for VND to MXN was -2.28.

The performance of VND to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for VND to MXN was 7.11.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mexican Peso
1000 VND0.78089 MXN
2000 VND1.56178 MXN
5000 VND3.90445 MXN
10000 VND7.80889 MXN
20000 VND15.61778 MXN
50000 VND39.04445 MXN
100000 VND78.08890 MXN
200000 VND156.17780 MXN
500000 VND390.44450 MXN
1000000 VND780.88900 MXN
2000000 VND1,561.77800 MXN
5000000 VND3,904.44500 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 MXN1,280.59000 VND
5 MXN6,402.95000 VND
10 MXN12,805.90000 VND
20 MXN25,611.80000 VND
50 MXN64,029.50000 VND
100 MXN128,059.00000 VND
250 MXN320,147.50000 VND
500 MXN640,295.00000 VND
1000 MXN1,280,590.00000 VND
2000 MXN2,561,180.00000 VND
5000 MXN6,402,950.00000 VND
10000 MXN12,805,900.00000 VND