Convert VND to MXN at the real exchange rate
2,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Mexican pesos
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Mexican pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mexican Peso
|1000 VND
|0,72301 MXN
|2000 VND
|1,44602 MXN
|5000 VND
|3,61506 MXN
|10000 VND
|7,23011 MXN
|20000 VND
|14,46022 MXN
|50000 VND
|36,15055 MXN
|100000 VND
|72,30110 MXN
|200000 VND
|144,60220 MXN
|500000 VND
|361,50550 MXN
|1000000 VND
|723,01100 MXN
|2000000 VND
|1.446,02200 MXN
|5000000 VND
|3.615,05500 MXN
|Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MXN
|1.383,11000 VND
|5 MXN
|6.915,55000 VND
|10 MXN
|13.831,10000 VND
|20 MXN
|27.662,20000 VND
|50 MXN
|69.155,50000 VND
|100 MXN
|138.311,00000 VND
|250 MXN
|345.777,50000 VND
|500 MXN
|691.555,00000 VND
|1000 MXN
|1.383.110,00000 VND
|2000 MXN
|2.766.220,00000 VND
|5000 MXN
|6.915.550,00000 VND
|10000 MXN
|13.831.100,00000 VND