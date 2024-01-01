Convert MXN to VND at the real exchange rate
2,000 Mexican pesos to Vietnamese dongs
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mexican pesos to Vietnamese dongs
1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MXN
|1.370,24000 VND
|5 MXN
|6.851,20000 VND
|10 MXN
|13.702,40000 VND
|20 MXN
|27.404,80000 VND
|50 MXN
|68.512,00000 VND
|100 MXN
|137.024,00000 VND
|250 MXN
|342.560,00000 VND
|500 MXN
|685.120,00000 VND
|1000 MXN
|1.370.240,00000 VND
|2000 MXN
|2.740.480,00000 VND
|5000 MXN
|6.851.200,00000 VND
|10000 MXN
|13.702.400,00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mexican Peso
|1000 VND
|0,72980 MXN
|2000 VND
|1,45960 MXN
|5000 VND
|3,64899 MXN
|10000 VND
|7,29798 MXN
|20000 VND
|14,59596 MXN
|50000 VND
|36,48990 MXN
|100000 VND
|72,97980 MXN
|200000 VND
|145,95960 MXN
|500000 VND
|364,89900 MXN
|1000000 VND
|729,79800 MXN
|2000000 VND
|1.459,59600 MXN
|5000000 VND
|3.648,99000 MXN