Mexican pesos to Thai bahts today

Convert MXN to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
2032.68 thb

1.00000 MXN = 2.03268 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87381.08590.31231.493451.678530.9633518.7917
1 GBP1.1444311.2417103.3561.709141.920951.1024821.5056
1 USD0.921650.805348183.23711.376451.547030.88817.3195
1 INR0.01107270.009675340.012013910.01653650.01858580.01066830.208074

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Thai Baht
1 MXN2.03268 THB
5 MXN10.16340 THB
10 MXN20.32680 THB
20 MXN40.65360 THB
50 MXN101.63400 THB
100 MXN203.26800 THB
250 MXN508.17000 THB
500 MXN1016.34000 THB
1000 MXN2032.68000 THB
2000 MXN4065.36000 THB
5000 MXN10163.40000 THB
10000 MXN20326.80000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mexican Peso
1 THB0.49196 MXN
5 THB2.45980 MXN
10 THB4.91961 MXN
20 THB9.83922 MXN
50 THB24.59805 MXN
100 THB49.19610 MXN
250 THB122.99025 MXN
500 THB245.98050 MXN
1000 THB491.96100 MXN
2000 THB983.92200 MXN
5000 THB2459.80500 MXN
10000 THB4919.61000 MXN