Ar1.000 MGA = £0.0001764 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:09
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6351.35518.2241.497
1 EUR1.07111.4630.8441.7511.45119.521.604
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3431.096
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0741.71923.1211.9

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Isle of Man pound
1 MGA0.00018 IMP
5 MGA0.00088 IMP
10 MGA0.00176 IMP
20 MGA0.00353 IMP
50 MGA0.00882 IMP
100 MGA0.01764 IMP
250 MGA0.04410 IMP
500 MGA0.08820 IMP
1000 MGA0.17640 IMP
2000 MGA0.35280 IMP
5000 MGA0.88200 IMP
10000 MGA1.76399 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Malagasy Ariary
1 IMP5,668.96000 MGA
5 IMP28,344.80000 MGA
10 IMP56,689.60000 MGA
20 IMP113,379.20000 MGA
50 IMP283,448.00000 MGA
100 IMP566,896.00000 MGA
250 IMP1,417,240.00000 MGA
500 IMP2,834,480.00000 MGA
1000 IMP5,668,960.00000 MGA
2000 IMP11,337,920.00000 MGA
5000 IMP28,344,800.00000 MGA
10000 IMP56,689,600.00000 MGA