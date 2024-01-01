Convert MGA to HUF at the real exchange rate

20 Malagasy ariaries to Hungarian forints

20 mga
2 huf

Ar1.000 MGA = Ft0.08267 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6351.35518.2251.497
1 EUR1.07111.4630.8441.7511.45119.5191.604
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3441.096
1 GBP1.2691.1841.73312.0741.71823.121.899

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Hungarian Forint
1 MGA0.08267 HUF
5 MGA0.41333 HUF
10 MGA0.82667 HUF
20 MGA1.65333 HUF
50 MGA4.13333 HUF
100 MGA8.26666 HUF
250 MGA20.66665 HUF
500 MGA41.33330 HUF
1000 MGA82.66660 HUF
2000 MGA165.33320 HUF
5000 MGA413.33300 HUF
10000 MGA826.66600 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Malagasy Ariary
2000 HUF24,193.60000 MGA
5000 HUF60,484.00000 MGA
10000 HUF120,968.00000 MGA
15000 HUF181,452.00000 MGA
20000 HUF241,936.00000 MGA
30000 HUF362,904.00000 MGA
40000 HUF483,872.00000 MGA
50000 HUF604,840.00000 MGA
60000 HUF725,808.00000 MGA
100000 HUF1,209,680.00000 MGA
150000 HUF1,814,520.00000 MGA
200000 HUF2,419,360.00000 MGA