Convert MDL to OMR at the real exchange rate

Moldovan leus to Omani rials today

1,000 mdl
21.629 omr

L1.000 MDL = ر.ع.0.02163 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Omani Rial
1 MDL0.02163 OMR
5 MDL0.10814 OMR
10 MDL0.21629 OMR
20 MDL0.43258 OMR
50 MDL1.08145 OMR
100 MDL2.16290 OMR
250 MDL5.40725 OMR
500 MDL10.81450 OMR
1000 MDL21.62900 OMR
2000 MDL43.25800 OMR
5000 MDL108.14500 OMR
10000 MDL216.29000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Moldovan Leu
1 OMR46.23420 MDL
5 OMR231.17100 MDL
10 OMR462.34200 MDL
20 OMR924.68400 MDL
50 OMR2,311.71000 MDL
100 OMR4,623.42000 MDL
250 OMR11,558.55000 MDL
500 OMR23,117.10000 MDL
1000 OMR46,234.20000 MDL
2000 OMR92,468.40000 MDL
5000 OMR231,171.00000 MDL
10000 OMR462,342.00000 MDL