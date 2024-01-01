Convert MDL to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 Moldovan leu to Moroccan dirhams

1 mdl
0.56 mad

L1.000 MDL = د.م.0.5578 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:36
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Moroccan Dirham
1 MDL0.55777 MAD
5 MDL2.78883 MAD
10 MDL5.57766 MAD
20 MDL11.15532 MAD
50 MDL27.88830 MAD
100 MDL55.77660 MAD
250 MDL139.44150 MAD
500 MDL278.88300 MAD
1000 MDL557.76600 MAD
2000 MDL1,115.53200 MAD
5000 MDL2,788.83000 MAD
10000 MDL5,577.66000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Moldovan Leu
1 MAD1.79287 MDL
5 MAD8.96435 MDL
10 MAD17.92870 MDL
20 MAD35.85740 MDL
50 MAD89.64350 MDL
100 MAD179.28700 MDL
250 MAD448.21750 MDL
500 MAD896.43500 MDL
1000 MAD1,792.87000 MDL
2000 MAD3,585.74000 MDL
5000 MAD8,964.35000 MDL
10000 MAD17,928.70000 MDL