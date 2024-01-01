Convert MDL to CHF at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Moldovan leus to Swiss francs

1,000 mdl
50.28 chf

L1.000 MDL = SFr.0.05028 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:55
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Swiss Franc
1 MDL0.05028 CHF
5 MDL0.25141 CHF
10 MDL0.50283 CHF
20 MDL1.00565 CHF
50 MDL2.51413 CHF
100 MDL5.02826 CHF
250 MDL12.57065 CHF
500 MDL25.14130 CHF
1000 MDL50.28260 CHF
2000 MDL100.56520 CHF
5000 MDL251.41300 CHF
10000 MDL502.82600 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Moldovan Leu
1 CHF19.88760 MDL
5 CHF99.43800 MDL
10 CHF198.87600 MDL
20 CHF397.75200 MDL
50 CHF994.38000 MDL
100 CHF1,988.76000 MDL
250 CHF4,971.90000 MDL
500 CHF9,943.80000 MDL
1000 CHF19,887.60000 MDL
2000 CHF39,775.20000 MDL
5000 CHF99,438.00000 MDL
10000 CHF198,876.00000 MDL