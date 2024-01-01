Convert MAD to OMR at the real exchange rate

20 Moroccan dirhams to Omani rials

20 mad
0.776 omr

د.م.1.000 MAD = ر.ع.0.03878 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:28
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Omani Rial
1 MAD0.03878 OMR
5 MAD0.19390 OMR
10 MAD0.38780 OMR
20 MAD0.77561 OMR
50 MAD1.93902 OMR
100 MAD3.87803 OMR
250 MAD9.69508 OMR
500 MAD19.39015 OMR
1000 MAD38.78030 OMR
2000 MAD77.56060 OMR
5000 MAD193.90150 OMR
10000 MAD387.80300 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Moroccan Dirham
1 OMR25.78630 MAD
5 OMR128.93150 MAD
10 OMR257.86300 MAD
20 OMR515.72600 MAD
50 OMR1,289.31500 MAD
100 OMR2,578.63000 MAD
250 OMR6,446.57500 MAD
500 OMR12,893.15000 MAD
1000 OMR25,786.30000 MAD
2000 OMR51,572.60000 MAD
5000 OMR128,931.50000 MAD
10000 OMR257,863.00000 MAD