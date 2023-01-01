20 Moroccan dirhams to Omani rials

Convert MAD to OMR at the real exchange rate

20 mad
0.779 omr

1.00000 MAD = 0.03894 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Omani Rial
1 MAD0.03894 OMR
5 MAD0.19470 OMR
10 MAD0.38941 OMR
20 MAD0.77881 OMR
50 MAD1.94704 OMR
100 MAD3.89407 OMR
250 MAD9.73517 OMR
500 MAD19.47035 OMR
1000 MAD38.94070 OMR
2000 MAD77.88140 OMR
5000 MAD194.70350 OMR
10000 MAD389.40700 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Moroccan Dirham
1 OMR25.68010 MAD
5 OMR128.40050 MAD
10 OMR256.80100 MAD
20 OMR513.60200 MAD
50 OMR1284.00500 MAD
100 OMR2568.01000 MAD
250 OMR6420.02500 MAD
500 OMR12840.05000 MAD
1000 OMR25680.10000 MAD
2000 OMR51360.20000 MAD
5000 OMR128400.50000 MAD
10000 OMR256801.00000 MAD