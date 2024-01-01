Convert MAD to HUF at the real exchange rate

Moroccan dirhams to Hungarian forints today

1,000 mad
37,213 huf

د.م.1.000 MAD = Ft37.21 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.4840.7890.9341.3661.5061.35518.246
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.72211.1841.7331.9091.71823.138
1 EUR1.071655.970.84511.4631.6131.45119.541

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Hungarian Forint
1 MAD37.21330 HUF
5 MAD186.06650 HUF
10 MAD372.13300 HUF
20 MAD744.26600 HUF
50 MAD1,860.66500 HUF
100 MAD3,721.33000 HUF
250 MAD9,303.32500 HUF
500 MAD18,606.65000 HUF
1000 MAD37,213.30000 HUF
2000 MAD74,426.60000 HUF
5000 MAD186,066.50000 HUF
10000 MAD372,133.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moroccan Dirham
2000 HUF53.74420 MAD
5000 HUF134.36050 MAD
10000 HUF268.72100 MAD
15000 HUF403.08150 MAD
20000 HUF537.44200 MAD
30000 HUF806.16300 MAD
40000 HUF1,074.88400 MAD
50000 HUF1,343.60500 MAD
60000 HUF1,612.32600 MAD
100000 HUF2,687.21000 MAD
150000 HUF4,030.81500 MAD
200000 HUF5,374.42000 MAD