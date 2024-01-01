10 Moroccan dirhams to Haitian gourdes

Convert MAD to HTG at the real exchange rate

10 mad
133.34 htg

د.م.1.000 MAD = G13.33 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
1 USD1612.480.7880.9341.3661.5061.35518.245
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.77811.1841.7331.911.71823.139
1 EUR1.071655.9660.84411.4631.6131.45119.541

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Haitian Gourde
1 MAD13.33360 HTG
5 MAD66.66800 HTG
10 MAD133.33600 HTG
20 MAD266.67200 HTG
50 MAD666.68000 HTG
100 MAD1,333.36000 HTG
250 MAD3,333.40000 HTG
500 MAD6,666.80000 HTG
1000 MAD13,333.60000 HTG
2000 MAD26,667.20000 HTG
5000 MAD66,668.00000 HTG
10000 MAD133,336.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Moroccan Dirham
1 HTG0.07500 MAD
5 HTG0.37499 MAD
10 HTG0.74998 MAD
20 HTG1.49997 MAD
50 HTG3.74992 MAD
100 HTG7.49983 MAD
250 HTG18.74958 MAD
500 HTG37.49915 MAD
1000 HTG74.99830 MAD
2000 HTG149.99660 MAD
5000 HTG374.99150 MAD
10000 HTG749.98300 MAD