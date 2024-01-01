500 Moroccan dirhams to Haitian gourdes

Convert MAD to HTG at the real exchange rate

500 mad
6,667.40 htg

د.م.1.000 MAD = G13.33 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:28
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Haitian Gourde
1 MAD13.33480 HTG
5 MAD66.67400 HTG
10 MAD133.34800 HTG
20 MAD266.69600 HTG
50 MAD666.74000 HTG
100 MAD1,333.48000 HTG
250 MAD3,333.70000 HTG
500 MAD6,667.40000 HTG
1000 MAD13,334.80000 HTG
2000 MAD26,669.60000 HTG
5000 MAD66,674.00000 HTG
10000 MAD133,348.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Moroccan Dirham
1 HTG0.07499 MAD
5 HTG0.37496 MAD
10 HTG0.74992 MAD
20 HTG1.49984 MAD
50 HTG3.74960 MAD
100 HTG7.49919 MAD
250 HTG18.74798 MAD
500 HTG37.49595 MAD
1000 HTG74.99190 MAD
2000 HTG149.98380 MAD
5000 HTG374.95950 MAD
10000 HTG749.91900 MAD