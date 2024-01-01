Convert MAD to CZK at the real exchange rate

50 Moroccan dirhams to Czech korunas

50 mad
116.73 czk

د.م.1.000 MAD = Kč2.335 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.4830.7880.9341.3661.5051.35518.247
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.84311.1841.7331.9091.71823.144
1 EUR1.071655.9690.84411.4631.6121.45119.543

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MAD2.33469 CZK
5 MAD11.67345 CZK
10 MAD23.34690 CZK
20 MAD46.69380 CZK
50 MAD116.73450 CZK
100 MAD233.46900 CZK
250 MAD583.67250 CZK
500 MAD1,167.34500 CZK
1000 MAD2,334.69000 CZK
2000 MAD4,669.38000 CZK
5000 MAD11,673.45000 CZK
10000 MAD23,346.90000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Moroccan Dirham
1 CZK0.42832 MAD
5 CZK2.14162 MAD
10 CZK4.28323 MAD
20 CZK8.56646 MAD
50 CZK21.41615 MAD
100 CZK42.83230 MAD
250 CZK107.08075 MAD
500 CZK214.16150 MAD
1000 CZK428.32300 MAD
2000 CZK856.64600 MAD
5000 CZK2,141.61500 MAD
10000 CZK4,283.23000 MAD