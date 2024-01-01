Convert LSL to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 Lesotho lotis to Israeli new sheqels

5 lsl
1.03 ils

L1.000 LSL = ₪0.2052 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07189.3921.4631.6110.95819.408
1 GBP1.18411.269105.8481.7331.9081.13522.981
1 USD0.9330.788183.4311.3661.5040.89518.114
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LSL0.20515 ILS
5 LSL1.02575 ILS
10 LSL2.05150 ILS
20 LSL4.10300 ILS
50 LSL10.25750 ILS
100 LSL20.51500 ILS
250 LSL51.28750 ILS
500 LSL102.57500 ILS
1000 LSL205.15000 ILS
2000 LSL410.30000 ILS
5000 LSL1,025.75000 ILS
10000 LSL2,051.50000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Lesotho Loti
1 ILS4.87449 LSL
5 ILS24.37245 LSL
10 ILS48.74490 LSL
20 ILS97.48980 LSL
50 ILS243.72450 LSL
100 ILS487.44900 LSL
250 ILS1,218.62250 LSL
500 ILS2,437.24500 LSL
1000 ILS4,874.49000 LSL
2000 ILS9,748.98000 LSL
5000 ILS24,372.45000 LSL
10000 ILS48,744.90000 LSL