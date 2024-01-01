10 thousand Liberian dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert LRD to SGD at the real exchange rate

10,000 lrd
69.74 sgd

L$1.000 LRD = S$0.006974 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36618.2350.9330.7881.35583.421.634
1 CAD0.732113.3510.6830.5770.99261.0781.196
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5750.09
1 EUR1.0711.46319.53810.8451.45189.381.75

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 LRD0.00697 SGD
5 LRD0.03487 SGD
10 LRD0.06974 SGD
20 LRD0.13948 SGD
50 LRD0.34869 SGD
100 LRD0.69738 SGD
250 LRD1.74346 SGD
500 LRD3.48692 SGD
1000 LRD6.97384 SGD
2000 LRD13.94768 SGD
5000 LRD34.86920 SGD
10000 LRD69.73840 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 SGD143.39300 LRD
5 SGD716.96500 LRD
10 SGD1,433.93000 LRD
20 SGD2,867.86000 LRD
50 SGD7,169.65000 LRD
100 SGD14,339.30000 LRD
250 SGD35,848.25000 LRD
500 SGD71,696.50000 LRD
1000 SGD143,393.00000 LRD
2000 SGD286,786.00000 LRD
5000 SGD716,965.00000 LRD
10000 SGD1,433,930.00000 LRD