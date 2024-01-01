Convert LRD to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 Liberian dollars to Omani rials

5 lrd
0.010 omr

L$1.000 LRD = ر.ع.0.001982 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36618.2380.9330.7881.35583.4141.634
1 CAD0.732113.3530.6830.5770.99261.0711.196
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5740.09
1 EUR1.0711.46319.54110.8451.45189.3741.751

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 LRD0.00198 OMR
5 LRD0.00991 OMR
10 LRD0.01982 OMR
20 LRD0.03964 OMR
50 LRD0.09911 OMR
100 LRD0.19822 OMR
250 LRD0.49555 OMR
500 LRD0.99109 OMR
1000 LRD1.98218 OMR
2000 LRD3.96436 OMR
5000 LRD9.91090 OMR
10000 LRD19.82180 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Liberian Dollar
1 OMR504.49500 LRD
5 OMR2,522.47500 LRD
10 OMR5,044.95000 LRD
20 OMR10,089.90000 LRD
50 OMR25,224.75000 LRD
100 OMR50,449.50000 LRD
250 OMR126,123.75000 LRD
500 OMR252,247.50000 LRD
1000 OMR504,495.00000 LRD
2000 OMR1,008,990.00000 LRD
5000 OMR2,522,475.00000 LRD
10000 OMR5,044,950.00000 LRD