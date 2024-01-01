10 Liberian dollars to Euros

Convert LRD to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 lrd
0.05 eur

L$1.000 LRD = €0.004804 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
How to convert Liberian dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Euro
1 LRD0.00480 EUR
5 LRD0.02402 EUR
10 LRD0.04804 EUR
20 LRD0.09608 EUR
50 LRD0.24020 EUR
100 LRD0.48040 EUR
250 LRD1.20100 EUR
500 LRD2.40201 EUR
1000 LRD4.80401 EUR
2000 LRD9.60802 EUR
5000 LRD24.02005 EUR
10000 LRD48.04010 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Liberian Dollar
1 EUR208.16000 LRD
5 EUR1,040.80000 LRD
10 EUR2,081.60000 LRD
20 EUR4,163.20000 LRD
50 EUR10,408.00000 LRD
100 EUR20,816.00000 LRD
250 EUR52,040.00000 LRD
500 EUR104,080.00000 LRD
1000 EUR208,160.00000 LRD
2000 EUR416,320.00000 LRD
5000 EUR1,040,800.00000 LRD
10000 EUR2,081,600.00000 LRD