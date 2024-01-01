100 Liberian dollars to Danish kroner

Convert LRD to DKK at the real exchange rate

100 lrd
3.58 dkk

L$1.000 LRD = kr0.03584 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36518.2280.9330.7881.35483.4111.633
1 CAD0.732113.350.6830.5770.99261.0871.196
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5760.09
1 EUR1.0721.46319.53410.8441.45289.3881.75

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 LRD0.03584 DKK
5 LRD0.17919 DKK
10 LRD0.35838 DKK
20 LRD0.71676 DKK
50 LRD1.79190 DKK
100 LRD3.58380 DKK
250 LRD8.95950 DKK
500 LRD17.91900 DKK
1000 LRD35.83800 DKK
2000 LRD71.67600 DKK
5000 LRD179.19000 DKK
10000 LRD358.38000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Liberian Dollar
1 DKK27.90330 LRD
5 DKK139.51650 LRD
10 DKK279.03300 LRD
20 DKK558.06600 LRD
50 DKK1,395.16500 LRD
100 DKK2,790.33000 LRD
250 DKK6,975.82500 LRD
500 DKK13,951.65000 LRD
1000 DKK27,903.30000 LRD
2000 DKK55,806.60000 LRD
5000 DKK139,516.50000 LRD
10000 DKK279,033.00000 LRD