10 Danish kroner to Liberian dollars

Convert DKK to LRD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = L$27.87 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:13
DKK to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LRD
1 DKK to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.235529.2741
Low27.867527.8675
Average28.483528.7225
Change-3.93%-1.79%
1 DKK to LRD stats

The performance of DKK to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.2355 and a 30 day low of 27.8675. This means the 30 day average was 28.4835. The change for DKK to LRD was -3.93.

The performance of DKK to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.2741 and a 90 day low of 27.8675. This means the 90 day average was 28.7225. The change for DKK to LRD was -1.79.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.2831.61511.79790.842
1 USD0.926110.5410.77277.951.49510.91984.086
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3690.1421.0367.977
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6941361.0851.94214.185109.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Liberian Dollar
1 DKK27.86750 LRD
5 DKK139.33750 LRD
10 DKK278.67500 LRD
20 DKK557.35000 LRD
50 DKK1,393.37500 LRD
100 DKK2,786.75000 LRD
250 DKK6,966.87500 LRD
500 DKK13,933.75000 LRD
1000 DKK27,867.50000 LRD
2000 DKK55,735.00000 LRD
5000 DKK139,337.50000 LRD
10000 DKK278,675.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 LRD0.03588 DKK
5 LRD0.17942 DKK
10 LRD0.35884 DKK
20 LRD0.71768 DKK
50 LRD1.79420 DKK
100 LRD3.58840 DKK
250 LRD8.97100 DKK
500 LRD17.94200 DKK
1000 LRD35.88400 DKK
2000 LRD71.76800 DKK
5000 LRD179.42000 DKK
10000 LRD358.84000 DKK