100 Sri Lankan rupees to Singapore dollars

Convert LKR to SGD at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
0.44 sgd

Sr1.000 LKR = S$0.004442 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4181.5040.9331.3543.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.1011.1020.6830.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8861.9091.1841.7194.662
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 LKR0.00444 SGD
5 LKR0.02221 SGD
10 LKR0.04442 SGD
20 LKR0.08883 SGD
50 LKR0.22208 SGD
100 LKR0.44416 SGD
250 LKR1.11041 SGD
500 LKR2.22081 SGD
1000 LKR4.44162 SGD
2000 LKR8.88324 SGD
5000 LKR22.20810 SGD
10000 LKR44.41620 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SGD225.14300 LKR
5 SGD1,125.71500 LKR
10 SGD2,251.43000 LKR
20 SGD4,502.86000 LKR
50 SGD11,257.15000 LKR
100 SGD22,514.30000 LKR
250 SGD56,285.75000 LKR
500 SGD112,571.50000 LKR
1000 SGD225,143.00000 LKR
2000 SGD450,286.00000 LKR
5000 SGD1,125,715.00000 LKR
10000 SGD2,251,430.00000 LKR