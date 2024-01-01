10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Saudi riyals

Convert LKR to SAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 lkr
123.04 sar

Sr1.000 LKR = SR0.01230 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 LKR0.01230 SAR
5 LKR0.06152 SAR
10 LKR0.12304 SAR
20 LKR0.24607 SAR
50 LKR0.61519 SAR
100 LKR1.23037 SAR
250 LKR3.07593 SAR
500 LKR6.15185 SAR
1000 LKR12.30370 SAR
2000 LKR24.60740 SAR
5000 LKR61.51850 SAR
10000 LKR123.03700 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SAR81.27640 LKR
5 SAR406.38200 LKR
10 SAR812.76400 LKR
20 SAR1,625.52800 LKR
50 SAR4,063.82000 LKR
100 SAR8,127.64000 LKR
250 SAR20,319.10000 LKR
500 SAR40,638.20000 LKR
1000 SAR81,276.40000 LKR
2000 SAR162,552.80000 LKR
5000 SAR406,382.00000 LKR
10000 SAR812,764.00000 LKR