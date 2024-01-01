Convert LKR to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 Sri Lankan rupees to Omani rials

10 lkr
0.013 omr

Sr1.000 LKR = ر.ع.0.001263 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4131.5040.9331.3543.673
1 CAD0.73310.57761.1021.1020.6840.9922.691
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8721.9091.1841.7194.662
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Omani Rial
1 LKR0.00126 OMR
5 LKR0.00631 OMR
10 LKR0.01263 OMR
20 LKR0.02525 OMR
50 LKR0.06313 OMR
100 LKR0.12625 OMR
250 LKR0.31564 OMR
500 LKR0.63127 OMR
1000 LKR1.26254 OMR
2000 LKR2.52508 OMR
5000 LKR6.31270 OMR
10000 LKR12.62540 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 OMR792.05500 LKR
5 OMR3,960.27500 LKR
10 OMR7,920.55000 LKR
20 OMR15,841.10000 LKR
50 OMR39,602.75000 LKR
100 OMR79,205.50000 LKR
250 OMR198,013.75000 LKR
500 OMR396,027.50000 LKR
1000 OMR792,055.00000 LKR
2000 OMR1,584,110.00000 LKR
5000 OMR3,960,275.00000 LKR
10000 OMR7,920,550.00000 LKR