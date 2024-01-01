Convert LKR to NOK at the real exchange rate

2,000 Sri Lankan rupees to Norwegian kroner

2,000 lkr
69.55 nok

Sr1.000 LKR = kr0.03477 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4141.5040.9331.3553.673
1 CAD0.73310.57761.1031.1020.6840.9922.691
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8611.9091.1841.7194.661
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 LKR0.03477 NOK
5 LKR0.17387 NOK
10 LKR0.34774 NOK
20 LKR0.69547 NOK
50 LKR1.73868 NOK
100 LKR3.47735 NOK
250 LKR8.69338 NOK
500 LKR17.38675 NOK
1000 LKR34.77350 NOK
2000 LKR69.54700 NOK
5000 LKR173.86750 NOK
10000 LKR347.73500 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NOK28.75750 LKR
5 NOK143.78750 LKR
10 NOK287.57500 LKR
20 NOK575.15000 LKR
50 NOK1,437.87500 LKR
100 NOK2,875.75000 LKR
250 NOK7,189.37500 LKR
500 NOK14,378.75000 LKR
1000 NOK28,757.50000 LKR
2000 NOK57,515.00000 LKR
5000 NOK143,787.50000 LKR
10000 NOK287,575.00000 LKR