Convert LKR to NGN at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Nigerian nairas

10,000 lkr
50,143.50 ngn

Sr1.000 LKR = ₦5.014 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4171.5050.9331.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.11.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8611.9091.1841.7194.661
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 LKR5.01435 NGN
5 LKR25.07175 NGN
10 LKR50.14350 NGN
20 LKR100.28700 NGN
50 LKR250.71750 NGN
100 LKR501.43500 NGN
250 LKR1,253.58750 NGN
500 LKR2,507.17500 NGN
1000 LKR5,014.35000 NGN
2000 LKR10,028.70000 NGN
5000 LKR25,071.75000 NGN
10000 LKR50,143.50000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NGN0.19943 LKR
5 NGN0.99714 LKR
10 NGN1.99428 LKR
20 NGN3.98856 LKR
50 NGN9.97140 LKR
100 NGN19.94280 LKR
250 NGN49.85700 LKR
500 NGN99.71400 LKR
1000 NGN199.42800 LKR
2000 NGN398.85600 LKR
5000 NGN997.14000 LKR
10000 NGN1,994.28000 LKR