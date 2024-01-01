10 Sri Lankan rupees to Croatian kunas

10 lkr
0.23 hrk

Sr1.000 LKR = kn0.02302 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:19
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 LKR0.02302 HRK
5 LKR0.11511 HRK
10 LKR0.23023 HRK
20 LKR0.46045 HRK
50 LKR1.15113 HRK
100 LKR2.30226 HRK
250 LKR5.75565 HRK
500 LKR11.51130 HRK
1000 LKR23.02260 HRK
2000 LKR46.04520 HRK
5000 LKR115.11300 HRK
10000 LKR230.22600 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 HRK43.43560 LKR
5 HRK217.17800 LKR
10 HRK434.35600 LKR
20 HRK868.71200 LKR
50 HRK2,171.78000 LKR
100 HRK4,343.56000 LKR
250 HRK10,858.90000 LKR
500 HRK21,717.80000 LKR
1000 HRK43,435.60000 LKR
2000 HRK86,871.20000 LKR
5000 HRK217,178.00000 LKR
10000 HRK434,356.00000 LKR