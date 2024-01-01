Convert LKR to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to British pounds sterling

10,000 lkr
25.86 gbp

Sr1.000 LKR = £0.002586 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 LKR0.00259 GBP
5 LKR0.01293 GBP
10 LKR0.02586 GBP
20 LKR0.05173 GBP
50 LKR0.12931 GBP
100 LKR0.25863 GBP
250 LKR0.64657 GBP
500 LKR1.29314 GBP
1000 LKR2.58628 GBP
2000 LKR5.17256 GBP
5000 LKR12.93140 GBP
10000 LKR25.86280 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GBP386.65500 LKR
5 GBP1,933.27500 LKR
10 GBP3,866.55000 LKR
20 GBP7,733.10000 LKR
50 GBP19,332.75000 LKR
100 GBP38,665.50000 LKR
250 GBP96,663.75000 LKR
500 GBP193,327.50000 LKR
1000 GBP386,655.00000 LKR
2000 GBP773,310.00000 LKR
5000 GBP1,933,275.00000 LKR
10000 GBP3,866,550.00000 LKR