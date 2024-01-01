5 Sri Lankan rupees to Danish kroner

Convert LKR to DKK at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
0.11 dkk

Sr1.000 LKR = kr0.02285 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3670.78983.4221.5070.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0351.1020.6830.9912.687
1 GBP1.2681.7331105.7841.911.1851.7184.658
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Danish Krone
1 LKR0.02285 DKK
5 LKR0.11425 DKK
10 LKR0.22850 DKK
20 LKR0.45701 DKK
50 LKR1.14252 DKK
100 LKR2.28504 DKK
250 LKR5.71260 DKK
500 LKR11.42520 DKK
1000 LKR22.85040 DKK
2000 LKR45.70080 DKK
5000 LKR114.25200 DKK
10000 LKR228.50400 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DKK43.76290 LKR
5 DKK218.81450 LKR
10 DKK437.62900 LKR
20 DKK875.25800 LKR
50 DKK2,188.14500 LKR
100 DKK4,376.29000 LKR
250 DKK10,940.72500 LKR
500 DKK21,881.45000 LKR
1000 DKK43,762.90000 LKR
2000 DKK87,525.80000 LKR
5000 DKK218,814.50000 LKR
10000 DKK437,629.00000 LKR