5 Danish kroner to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert DKK to LKR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = Sr42.47 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:11
DKK to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 DKK to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High45.463345.6558
Low42.464442.4644
Average43.466844.1246
Change-6.31%-3.68%
1 DKK to LKR stats

The performance of DKK to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 45.4633 and a 30 day low of 42.4644. This means the 30 day average was 43.4668. The change for DKK to LKR was -6.31.

The performance of DKK to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 45.6558 and a 90 day low of 42.4644. This means the 90 day average was 44.1246. The change for DKK to LKR was -3.68.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.2971.61511.79590.847
1 USD0.926110.5410.77277.951.49510.91884.087
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3690.1421.0367.977
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6931361.0851.94214.183109.237

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DKK42.46640 LKR
5 DKK212.33200 LKR
10 DKK424.66400 LKR
20 DKK849.32800 LKR
50 DKK2,123.32000 LKR
100 DKK4,246.64000 LKR
250 DKK10,616.60000 LKR
500 DKK21,233.20000 LKR
1000 DKK42,466.40000 LKR
2000 DKK84,932.80000 LKR
5000 DKK212,332.00000 LKR
10000 DKK424,664.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Danish Krone
1 LKR0.02355 DKK
5 LKR0.11774 DKK
10 LKR0.23548 DKK
20 LKR0.47096 DKK
50 LKR1.17740 DKK
100 LKR2.35480 DKK
250 LKR5.88700 DKK
500 LKR11.77400 DKK
1000 LKR23.54800 DKK
2000 LKR47.09600 DKK
5000 LKR117.74000 DKK
10000 LKR235.48000 DKK