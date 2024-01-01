Sri Lankan rupees to Belarusian rubles today

Convert LKR to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
10.72 byn

Sr1.000 LKR = Br0.01072 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3670.78983.4261.5070.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0451.1020.6830.9912.688
1 GBP1.2681.7331105.7811.911.1841.7184.657
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Belarusian Ruble
1 LKR0.01072 BYN
5 LKR0.05362 BYN
10 LKR0.10724 BYN
20 LKR0.21448 BYN
50 LKR0.53619 BYN
100 LKR1.07238 BYN
250 LKR2.68095 BYN
500 LKR5.36190 BYN
1000 LKR10.72380 BYN
2000 LKR21.44760 BYN
5000 LKR53.61900 BYN
10000 LKR107.23800 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BYN93.25030 LKR
5 BYN466.25150 LKR
10 BYN932.50300 LKR
20 BYN1,865.00600 LKR
50 BYN4,662.51500 LKR
100 BYN9,325.03000 LKR
250 BYN23,312.57500 LKR
500 BYN46,625.15000 LKR
1000 BYN93,250.30000 LKR
2000 BYN186,500.60000 LKR
5000 BYN466,251.50000 LKR
10000 BYN932,503.00000 LKR