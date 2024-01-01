100 Lebanese pounds to Vanuatu vatus

100 lbp
0 vuv

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = VT0.001345 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:39
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3651.6361.5060.9341.35518.2330.789
1 CAD0.73211.1981.1030.6840.99213.3530.578
1 NZD0.6110.83510.9210.5710.82811.1470.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08610.620.912.1090.524

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Vanuatu Vatu
1 LBP0.00135 VUV
5 LBP0.00673 VUV
10 LBP0.01345 VUV
20 LBP0.02691 VUV
50 LBP0.06727 VUV
100 LBP0.13454 VUV
250 LBP0.33635 VUV
500 LBP0.67271 VUV
1000 LBP1.34542 VUV
2000 LBP2.69084 VUV
5000 LBP6.72710 VUV
10000 LBP13.45420 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Lebanese Pound
1 VUV743.26300 LBP
5 VUV3,716.31500 LBP
10 VUV7,432.63000 LBP
20 VUV14,865.26000 LBP
50 VUV37,163.15000 LBP
100 VUV74,326.30000 LBP
250 VUV185,815.75000 LBP
500 VUV371,631.50000 LBP
1000 VUV743,263.00000 LBP
2000 VUV1,486,526.00000 LBP
5000 VUV3,716,315.00000 LBP
10000 VUV7,432,630.00000 LBP