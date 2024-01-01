5 Vanuatu vatus to Lebanese pounds
Convert VUV to LBP at the real exchange rate
VUV to LBP conversion chart
1 VUV = 741.20100 LBP
0
|1 VUV to LBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|759.5230
|759.5230
|Low
|741.2010
|733.5300
|Average
|750.4896
|747.7386
|Change
|-1.79%
|0.58%
1 VUV to LBP stats
The performance of VUV to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 759.5230 and a 30 day low of 741.2010. This means the 30 day average was 750.4896. The change for VUV to LBP was -1.79.
The performance of VUV to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 759.5230 and a 90 day low of 733.5300. This means the 90 day average was 747.7386. The change for VUV to LBP was 0.58.
|Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Lebanese Pound
|1 VUV
|741.20100 LBP
|5 VUV
|3,706.00500 LBP
|10 VUV
|7,412.01000 LBP
|20 VUV
|14,824.02000 LBP
|50 VUV
|37,060.05000 LBP
|100 VUV
|74,120.10000 LBP
|250 VUV
|185,300.25000 LBP
|500 VUV
|370,600.50000 LBP
|1000 VUV
|741,201.00000 LBP
|2000 VUV
|1,482,402.00000 LBP
|5000 VUV
|3,706,005.00000 LBP
|10000 VUV
|7,412,010.00000 LBP