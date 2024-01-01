5 Vanuatu vatus to Lebanese pounds

Convert VUV to LBP at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ل.ل.741.2 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VUV to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LBP
1 VUV to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High759.5230759.5230
Low741.2010733.5300
Average750.4896747.7386
Change-1.79%0.58%
View full history

1 VUV to LBP stats

The performance of VUV to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 759.5230 and a 30 day low of 741.2010. This means the 30 day average was 750.4896. The change for VUV to LBP was -1.79.

The performance of VUV to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 759.5230 and a 90 day low of 733.5300. This means the 90 day average was 747.7386. The change for VUV to LBP was 0.58.

Track market ratesView VUV to LBP chart

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9211.1981.7961.297109.0191.957
1 SGD0.584113.3960.71.050.75863.7161.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7560.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.1311.4991.08290.991.634

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Lebanese Pound
1 VUV741.20100 LBP
5 VUV3,706.00500 LBP
10 VUV7,412.01000 LBP
20 VUV14,824.02000 LBP
50 VUV37,060.05000 LBP
100 VUV74,120.10000 LBP
250 VUV185,300.25000 LBP
500 VUV370,600.50000 LBP
1000 VUV741,201.00000 LBP
2000 VUV1,482,402.00000 LBP
5000 VUV3,706,005.00000 LBP
10000 VUV7,412,010.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Vanuatu Vatu
1 LBP0.00135 VUV
5 LBP0.00675 VUV
10 LBP0.01349 VUV
20 LBP0.02698 VUV
50 LBP0.06746 VUV
100 LBP0.13492 VUV
250 LBP0.33729 VUV
500 LBP0.67458 VUV
1000 LBP1.34916 VUV
2000 LBP2.69832 VUV
5000 LBP6.74580 VUV
10000 LBP13.49160 VUV