5 Lebanese pounds to Malagasy ariaries

Convert LBP to MGA at the real exchange rate

5 lbp
0 mga

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = Ar0.04995 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Malagasy Ariary
1 LBP0.04995 MGA
5 LBP0.24973 MGA
10 LBP0.49947 MGA
20 LBP0.99893 MGA
50 LBP2.49733 MGA
100 LBP4.99465 MGA
250 LBP12.48663 MGA
500 LBP24.97325 MGA
1000 LBP49.94650 MGA
2000 LBP99.89300 MGA
5000 LBP249.73250 MGA
10000 LBP499.46500 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Lebanese Pound
1 MGA20.02140 LBP
5 MGA100.10700 LBP
10 MGA200.21400 LBP
20 MGA400.42800 LBP
50 MGA1,001.07000 LBP
100 MGA2,002.14000 LBP
250 MGA5,005.35000 LBP
500 MGA10,010.70000 LBP
1000 MGA20,021.40000 LBP
2000 MGA40,042.80000 LBP
5000 MGA100,107.00000 LBP
10000 MGA200,214.00000 LBP