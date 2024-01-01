250 Malagasy ariaries to Lebanese pounds

Convert MGA to LBP at the real exchange rate

250 mga
5,009 lbp

Ar1.000 MGA = ل.ل.20.04 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6351.35518.2431.496
1 EUR1.07111.4630.8441.7511.45119.5351.602
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3571.096
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0741.71923.1421.898

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Lebanese Pound
1 MGA20.03600 LBP
5 MGA100.18000 LBP
10 MGA200.36000 LBP
20 MGA400.72000 LBP
50 MGA1,001.80000 LBP
100 MGA2,003.60000 LBP
250 MGA5,009.00000 LBP
500 MGA10,018.00000 LBP
1000 MGA20,036.00000 LBP
2000 MGA40,072.00000 LBP
5000 MGA100,180.00000 LBP
10000 MGA200,360.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Malagasy Ariary
1 LBP0.04991 MGA
5 LBP0.24955 MGA
10 LBP0.49910 MGA
20 LBP0.99820 MGA
50 LBP2.49551 MGA
100 LBP4.99101 MGA
250 LBP12.47753 MGA
500 LBP24.95505 MGA
1000 LBP49.91010 MGA
2000 LBP99.82020 MGA
5000 LBP249.55050 MGA
10000 LBP499.10100 MGA