Convert LBP to GNF at the real exchange rate

20 Lebanese pounds to Guinean francs

20 lbp
2 gnf

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = GFr0.09608 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:37
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3651.6351.5050.9341.35418.1590.788
1 CAD0.73311.1981.1020.6840.99213.3030.578
1 NZD0.6120.83510.920.5710.82811.1050.482
1 AUD0.6650.9071.08710.6210.912.0690.524

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Guinean Franc
1 LBP0.09608 GNF
5 LBP0.48041 GNF
10 LBP0.96082 GNF
20 LBP1.92164 GNF
50 LBP4.80409 GNF
100 LBP9.60818 GNF
250 LBP24.02045 GNF
500 LBP48.04090 GNF
1000 LBP96.08180 GNF
2000 LBP192.16360 GNF
5000 LBP480.40900 GNF
10000 LBP960.81800 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 GNF10.40780 LBP
5 GNF52.03900 LBP
10 GNF104.07800 LBP
20 GNF208.15600 LBP
50 GNF520.39000 LBP
100 GNF1,040.78000 LBP
250 GNF2,601.95000 LBP
500 GNF5,203.90000 LBP
1000 GNF10,407.80000 LBP
2000 GNF20,815.60000 LBP
5000 GNF52,039.00000 LBP
10000 GNF104,078.00000 LBP