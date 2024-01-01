5,000 Guinean francs to Lebanese pounds

Convert GNF to LBP at the real exchange rate

5,000 gnf
52,040.50 lbp

GFr1.000 GNF = ل.ل.10.41 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 GNF10.40810 LBP
5 GNF52.04050 LBP
10 GNF104.08100 LBP
20 GNF208.16200 LBP
50 GNF520.40500 LBP
100 GNF1,040.81000 LBP
250 GNF2,602.02500 LBP
500 GNF5,204.05000 LBP
1000 GNF10,408.10000 LBP
2000 GNF20,816.20000 LBP
5000 GNF52,040.50000 LBP
10000 GNF104,081.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Guinean Franc
1 LBP0.09608 GNF
5 LBP0.48040 GNF
10 LBP0.96079 GNF
20 LBP1.92159 GNF
50 LBP4.80397 GNF
100 LBP9.60793 GNF
250 LBP24.01983 GNF
500 LBP48.03965 GNF
1000 LBP96.07930 GNF
2000 LBP192.15860 GNF
5000 LBP480.39650 GNF
10000 LBP960.79300 GNF