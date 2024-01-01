Convert LBP to BWP at the real exchange rate

100 Lebanese pounds to Botswanan pulas

100 lbp
0.02 bwp

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = P0.0001515 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3651.6341.5040.9341.35418.1480.789
1 CAD0.73311.1971.1020.6840.99213.2950.578
1 NZD0.6120.83510.9210.5710.82911.1060.483
1 AUD0.6650.9071.08610.6210.912.0640.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Botswanan Pula
1 LBP0.00015 BWP
5 LBP0.00076 BWP
10 LBP0.00152 BWP
20 LBP0.00303 BWP
50 LBP0.00758 BWP
100 LBP0.01515 BWP
250 LBP0.03788 BWP
500 LBP0.07575 BWP
1000 LBP0.15150 BWP
2000 LBP0.30300 BWP
5000 LBP0.75751 BWP
10000 LBP1.51501 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Lebanese Pound
1 BWP6,600.63000 LBP
5 BWP33,003.15000 LBP
10 BWP66,006.30000 LBP
20 BWP132,012.60000 LBP
50 BWP330,031.50000 LBP
100 BWP660,063.00000 LBP
250 BWP1,650,157.50000 LBP
500 BWP3,300,315.00000 LBP
1000 BWP6,600,630.00000 LBP
2000 BWP13,201,260.00000 LBP
5000 BWP33,003,150.00000 LBP
10000 BWP66,006,300.00000 LBP