Convert LAK to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 Laotian kip to Ghanaian cedis

1 lak
0.00 ghs

₭1.000 LAK = GH¢0.0006587 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
How to convert Laotian kips to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LAK0.00066 GHS
5 LAK0.00329 GHS
10 LAK0.00659 GHS
20 LAK0.01317 GHS
50 LAK0.03293 GHS
100 LAK0.06587 GHS
250 LAK0.16466 GHS
500 LAK0.32933 GHS
1000 LAK0.65866 GHS
2000 LAK1.31732 GHS
5000 LAK3.29329 GHS
10000 LAK6.58658 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Laotian Kip
1 GHS1,518.24000 LAK
5 GHS7,591.20000 LAK
10 GHS15,182.40000 LAK
20 GHS30,364.80000 LAK
50 GHS75,912.00000 LAK
100 GHS151,824.00000 LAK
250 GHS379,560.00000 LAK
500 GHS759,120.00000 LAK
1000 GHS1,518,240.00000 LAK
2000 GHS3,036,480.00000 LAK
5000 GHS7,591,200.00000 LAK
10000 GHS15,182,400.00000 LAK